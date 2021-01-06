HP products featured at Soul Peace Collective

Soul Peace Collective opened in High Prairie on Dec. 15 kitty corner to the post office. Left-right, are co-owners Diane Quartly and Cara Hicks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Artistic talents and products of people in the High Prairie region are showcased in a new business downtown.



Soul Peace Collective opened Dec. 15 at 5201 – 48 Street under the vision of Cara Hicks and Diane Quartly.



“We offer a variety of locally made and hand-crafted items in the retail section,” Hicks says.



“Our business is about collaborating with creative like-minded artisans.”



Clothing and giftware are the main lines of products the two want to build on.



“We have a wide variety and diverse array of inventory in the store,” Quartly says.



“We hope to keep the retail part of our business stocked with more than 90 per cent of handmade locally well-crafted items.”



The store ever changes and evolves to offer new gifts for men, women and children.



“We are very excited to work with the artisans that we already have and to grow our collective,” Hicks says.



“We are in awe of how many talented people there are in our area.”



Soul Peace has more to offer.



Space is available for rent for pop-up shops where artisans promote their products for a day or two or for energy workers such as mediums, card readers and Reiki practitioners.



The third space Hicks and Quartly are excited about is a meeting room where they plan to host workshops such as sewing classes, crafts and wellness or energy work.



Together, the two women have realized a longtime goal.



“After years of dreaming, coffee dates and road trip chatter, our vision of being part of a diverse collective space, where creative minds and inspired souls can gather to collaborate, has finally become a reality,” Quartly says.



“We are both creative, and with our new venture, it gives us the opportunity to express that to others all under one roof.”



The word “peace” in the business name reflects the feeling of peace, not the Peace region.



“We both find peace in using our creative skills; it’s good for the soul,” Hicks says.



“Being a collective brings other like-minded people together.



“The most amazing things come from collaborating.”



Both women also utilize the store-front location to build their own personal businesses.



Hicks owns and operates The Promo Store and Soul Peace Collective serves as a depot.



Quartly offers her services as a psychic medium, such as readings and a variety of workshops in the coming months.



Soul Peace Collective is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.