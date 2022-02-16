HP RCMP commander meets with BLC, shares policing vision

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council welcomed the new commander for High Prairie RCMP.

S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell introduced himself and shared his vision with council at its regular meeting Feb. 9.

He has a priority to combat domestic violence and other crimes that violate and hurt people.

“We want to ensure domestic violence files are a priority and dealt with appropriately and with the urgency they demand,” said Tarzwell, who started in his new post Dec. 13, 2021.

Crimes against persons are also falling, he noted.

Working in the police force and RCMP for 18 years, he is happy to see more criminals behind bars.

“We’re keeping the bad guys in jail,” said Tarzwell, who has extensive policing experience in rural and northern communities in Alberta and Nunavut.

“Our judicial system is getting better.”

Working with other police forces in the region is also top of the list for the commander.

“My priority is to build partnerships with Faust RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service,” said Tarzwell.

“I want to make sure those relationships are top-notch.”

Reeve Robert Nygaard, who represents Faust, is pleased that Faust RCMP can operate more independently from High Prairie RCMP.

He asked if Faust RCMP officers still had to drive to High Prairie, 60 km west, to report at the RCMP office to start their shifts and then return to Faust for duty. Nygaard earlier expressed concern as a county councillor.

High Prairie and Faust RCMP joined forces in March 2015 under the former High Prairie commander.

The new commander says officers can work out of Faust.

“I can keep them there,” Tarzwell says,

“They have everything they need out there.”

“We need to make it more efficient for the public.”

He is concerned that property crime in the High Prairie region is on the rise as more people are returning to some level of normal life after various restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

Property crime was down in the first several months of the pandemic when people were directed to stay home.

“Even the bad guys stayed home,” Tarzwell says.

“The reason for the rise in property crime is that people are getting on with their lives.”

Since he arrived in High Prairie, Tarzwell has been busy meeting councils of municipalities and Indigenous communities to learn about local issues and concerns.