HP RCMP investigate after locating deceased cow

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are investigating the death of a cow located on the side of the road on Township Road 742 in the Gilwood area southwest of High Prairie.

“On March 28, 2021 at 8:25 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to the report of a slaughtered cow located on the side of the road,” says Const. Chantelle Kelly, RCMP Media Relations.

“The complainant observed three black trucks leaving the area at a high rate of speed and called police after locating the deceased cow.”

The cow had been dragged from a nearby field to the side of road and had two of its legs missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.