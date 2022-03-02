HP realtors predict ‘optimistic’ market

Royal LePage P.V.R. Realty Inc. promotes various residential properties for sale on the front window of its office in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sales of real estate and property surged upward in the High Prairie region despite the economic struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several realtors who serve the High Prairie region remain optimistic the market will continue to show more positive signs in 2022.

Misty Gaudet of Grassroots Realty in High Prairie says the market will be favourable for first-time homeowners in 2022.

“It is predicted that interest rates will increase in the early part of the year to spur more first-time homeowners to purchase and lock in their mortgages,” associate broker Gaudet says.

In 2021, the local market saw an increase of lake properties sold, she says.

“With the pandemic and inability to travel, families chose to spend their money on recreational properties,” she says.

“The market is currently rebuilding, preparing for our spring market in which I am optimistic.”

She says the market in 2021 struggled in some points.

“The challenges that we faced in the housing market in 2021 don’t appear to be changing,” Gaudet says.

Low interest rates caused “a flood of first-time homeowners”, increasing rents and low availability of local rentals.

Royal LePage PVR Realty broker-owner Debbie Nelson is also optimistic about the market in 2022.

“The 2021 market was an improvement from the 2020 market, most notably in the recreational and country residential markets,” Nelson says.

“With COVID-19 sending us a second wave, there seemed to be a draw to northern Alberta for its wide open spaces and recreation.”

Acreage sales were brisk in the $200,000- $375,000 range, but not in the higher range, she says.

“There became a shortage in acreage inventory as the majority of buyers were leaning towards the $200,000 -$300,000 range with an average home and were unable to find what they wanted.”

Interest in commercial and rental investment properties in High Prairie is growing, she says.

“Rental requests were still high for 2021 and demand for rentals is still strong in early 2022,” Nelson says.

“We have a real shortage of modern rental units in High Prairie and tenants arriving from bigger centres are disappointed in this lack of product here.”

Most people relocating to High Prairie want a short-term rental depending on job probation periods prior to purchasing a home, she says.

If they bring a family, they are not finding rentals to meet their needs.

She notes a number of investors have their eyes on the region.

“There are some positive projects planned for northern Alberta which seems to be causing a stir in the area and an attraction to live or invest in the north,” Nelson says.

“Recreation and peacefulness of a smaller community that High Prairie offers is still a drawing force, although lack of amenities is still an issue. . .”

Century 21 Sunnyside Realty broker-owner Gord Olson also projects another strong year for real estate in the region.

“Early 2022 has been busier than normal, possibly due to the crazy warm weather causing some spring fever,” Olson says.

“Despite that, it’s looking to be another strong year.”

With the current inventory limited, he suggests now is a good time for any potential sellers to put their property for sale.

He says 2021 was a solid year for real estate.

“It was probably a fairly balanced market, not a solid buyers’ or sellers’ market,” Olson says.

“It still shows the demographics of the area is mainly interested in cost-effective housing along with a limited inventory of homes in the higher price range.”

He says a total of 31 homes in High Prairie were sold in 2021 by various realtors.

It included 11 each in the range from $100,000-$199,999 and $200,000-$299,999.

Five houses sold in the $300,000-$399,999 and four sold in the range of $400,000-$499,999.

A dozen acreages sold in acreages rural areas around High Prairie.

Five acreages sold in the range from $200,000-$299,999, three sold in the range from $300,000-$399,999, two sold in the range from $100,000-$199,999 and one each sold in the $400,000-$499,999 and $500,000-$599,999 range.

A Grassroots Realty Group sign bringing awareness to a property for sale in High Prairie.