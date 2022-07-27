HP rebuilds portion of walking trails July 27, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Thanks to a $50,000 donation from Tolko Industries Jan. 28, the Town of High Prairie was able to rebuild a portion of the walking trails at Jaycee Park and north toward the Elks Stampede Grounds the last few weeks. The money came from Tolko’s 2021 Community Investment Program fund, voted on by employees. Town interim CAO Hermann Minderlein says removal of previous material and base preparations was completed during the week of July 11 and paving completed the week of July 18. In all, 720 metres of trail was redone. Council covered the cost of labour and machines as a contribution to the project. Once all bills are paid for the existing work done, there may be money left over to do a bit more. Above photo shows the rebuilt trail at the north end heading west. The photo below shows the trail leading south with the Stampede Grounds in the background. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Smith reigns supreme! Elks to coach at football camp Fung, Robbins medal at weighlifting championships NPHL reorganizing for 2022-23