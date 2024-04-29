HP recall petition fizzles, numbers not disclosed

Chris Clegg

(High Prairie) – The seats occupied by Town of High Prairie Mayor Mayor Brian Panasiuk and councillors Donna Deynaka and James Waikle are safe.

A recall petition filed against the three on Feb. 16 and approved days later did not get nearly the required 952 signatures. Darcy Foster filed the petitions and paid the fees on behalf of a group backing the petitions. The 60-day period to acquire the 952 signatures began Feb. 23 and ended April 22.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the number of signatures gathered will not be disclosed.

“It was well over half of what voters brought in,” said the source.

In the Oct. 18, 2021 municipal election, Panasiuk received 367 votes, Deynaka 410 votes and Waikle 360 votes. At “well over half” people signing, and estimating the number at 300 being very generous, it left the petitions over 650 votes short.

Organizers’ efforts to canvas the entire town for support did not occur as planned.

“Sixty per cent of the town was not hit,” says the source, adding some people said they would sign but only if visited at their home.

Was the effort worth it?

“I just think it wasn’t a failure,” added the source, believing council is conducting business better since the petitions were filed.