HP Royal Purple Elks mark 80 years

An exhibit of the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks No. 59 was officially opened June 4 at the High Prairie and District Museum. The local women’s organization was chartered May 8, 1941 with 25 charter members. Several current and past members celebrated the exhibit at a tea June 4. Several photos, documents and dress uniforms of the past are featured in the exhibit. “We want to start featuring some of the community groups and organizations of the region,” curator Darlene Adams says. The exhibit will be on display into 2023, she notes. The museum received a grant from Big Lakes County to buy some display cases. The museum is open in June on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In July, the museum will be opened Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An exhibit of the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks No. 59 was unveiled at the High Prairie and District Museum. Left-right, are Leading Knight Helen Henderson, Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer and museum curator Darlene Adams.