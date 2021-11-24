HP Santa Claus Parade Nov. 26

High Prairie Light-Up is much the same as last year – unfortunately, a scaled-down version of events usually held in the past.

“Our committee decided they did not want anything to do with holding events due to the COVID pandemic,” says High Prairie Community Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

“No one is more disappointed than we are that we can’t return to normal. Two years ago, we felt we were gaining momentum with new events added.”

The Santa Claus Parade will still be held Nov. 26.

“Once again, we are taking the parade to the streets of High Prairie,” says Clegg.

“It was so successful last year we decided to do it again.”

There is no fee to enter the parade, just show up.

The crown jewel of the Christmas lights display in the civic square will occur. Decorations have been placed on trees, shrubs and buildings by Randy MacPhail. The lights will be turned on around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Marigold is holding their Light-Up Market from 4-9:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Call Brogan at [780] 523-4588 to book a table.