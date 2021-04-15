HP volunteer recognized

High Prairie’s Meghan Payne was recognized as a Northern Lights volunteer March 4.

There are many generous volunteers around us who give their time to make lives better for others.



One of them, a High Prairie woman, Meghan Payne, was recognized as an Alberta Northern Lights Volunteer March 4.



The program honours and recognizes volunteers for the contributions made in their communities.



Specifically, Payne was recognized for her efforts in assisting seniors, low-income families and immune-compromised individuals.



Payne’s efforts don’t end there. Whether it is working with local 4-H youth or organizing a fundraiser to help support a family dealing with the costs of a long stay in Edmonton for medical treatment, Payne is one of the first to step forward as a volunteer.



While her involvement with 4-H and the local gymkhana club may have stemmed from the interest shown by her niece, Payne’s contributions of time and talent are keeping many local youth busy and safe.



As the impacts of COVID-19 began to be felt by High Prairie’s more vulnerable citizens, Payne was among the founders of High Prairie Helpers, a group of local residents who stepped forward to assist seniors, low-income families and immuno-compromised individuals with such daily tasks as picking up the mail or shopping for groceries.



Along with delivering the household essentials, she has been helping to keep those in isolation connected. Taking the time to chat and share a smile, Payne checks in regularly with a couple of recently ‘adopted’ grandmothers.