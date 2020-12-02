HPE cancels skating until February

Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuk

Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuk

HPE Reporters

This is Brodee and Alison with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Grade 3/4J students are excited to be starting their snowshoeing unit which will end in the spring with a trip to Jaycee Park. Expecting many snow-filled days of fun!



In Grade 5PS Math, students are working with partners to create equivalent fractions using fractions and a visual representation. Students are required to justify to their partner why their representation is an equivalent fraction.



In online LA, Grade 5PS students are exploring a published text. They will reflect on and identify the problem and resolution in the story.



In-class, Grade 5PS students are exercising their powerful writing ‘In Role’ as ‘Mr. Bear’. Students will use the anchor chart ‘Writing in Role to Send a Message’ to identify and highlight powerful writing in their piece of work. As a class, students will create a T-Chart showing powerful writing samples from peers in their class. As a class, they will identify powerful writing in the student exemplars.



Joanne Murphy’s Grade 6 at-home learning class has been very busy. They have been working on experiments in Science to learn about properties of air. In their Social Studies class, they have been learning how to discern between fact, and bias when reading about current events.



Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the province, skating for classes at HPE are cancelled. We will relook at a skating opportunity for February if the situation changes. Thank you for being diligent in going through the screening questionnaire each morning to ensure your child is healthy. This really helps keep our whole community healthy and safe.



Grade 1I students made very colourful emus, using pastels in the primary colours of red, blue and yellow. The colours mixed to produce secondary colours orange, green, purple, and brown.



In Grade 1B, the students have been learning about colours in our world. They know the primary colours are red, blue and yellow. The students mixed them to make the secondary colours purple, green, and orange. They also learned about the artist Piet Mondrian.



Grade 5/6C students won the right to have a Hat Day and a PJ Day last week. Each student who reads their required amount of minutes gets to put their Popsicle stick into a draw for rewards. Hat Day and PJ Day are just two of the rewards.



The students in Grade 5/6C then invited Grade 5PS students to join in on the PJ Day. It was a very comfortable day for the students and the staff. The teachers are hoping the students win the right to have this day at least once a month!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!