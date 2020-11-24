HPE celebrates Métis Week with activities

Karina Munos

Nevaeh Cunningham

Karina Munos

Nevaeh Cunningham

HPE Reporters

This is Karina and Nevaeh with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Students in Grade 6L have researched the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to understand its importance to democracy in Canada.



Check out our new T-shirts! Plains Midstream Canada rocks! They have sponsored our classroom this year.



Rhona Ragan’s Grade 2 class would like to send out a huge thank you to Plains Midstream Canada in High Prairie for supporting Classroom Champions in their classroom and our local community. Plains sponsors local classrooms and teams a classroom up with a Canadian Olympian from Alberta who coaches the class via zoom chats on wellness, challenges, and setting goals. The class is so proud of their new shirts, bracelets and chances to talk to our own Olympian!



Students are excited to be starting their snowshoeing unit which will end in the spring with a trip to Jaycee Park. Expecting many snow-filled days of fun!



In Math, students are learning more about equivalent fraction. Students are identifying and justifying which equivalent fractions have something in common, which one is different and why.



In LA, [in-class] students are typing the final draft of their personal narrative after participating in one-on-one conferences to work on their writing skills and after using a rubric to edit their work.



In LA. [on-line] students are working with a partner or individually, to plan a story with a theme in mind.



Corrine Goulet came into Grade 5/6C last week during Métis Week, to talk about the Métis symbols. The students learned about the Métis sash, and the infinity sign on the Métis flag. They enjoyed watching videos of Métis jgging and learning a bit about Louis Riel.



The next day, Goulet came back into 5/6C and taught the students about the creativity of Métis Dot Art. The Grade 6 students in 5/6C created their own countries, complete with a map and flag of their land. They decided on their natural resources and their export and import products. They had to figure out the democratic system of their country’s government. The Grade 5 students researched the Canadian provinces and territories. They then took that information and applied it to their Canadian regions research.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!