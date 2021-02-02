HPE Grade 2s enjoy making Inukshuks

Saige Allan

Judeah Gilroy

Saige Allan

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporters

This is Saige and Judeah with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we need to be diligent with our safety procedures so this continues to be a fun tradition. Students are allowed to distribute valentines to their classmates. To exercise additional caution, students must bring their valentines to school in a bag on Feb 9. These Valentines gifts will be quarantined until distribution on Feb 12. Any valentines coing after Feb. 9 will not be distributed.



Grade 3/4J has been building playgrounds to test their knowledge of levers, building supports, and wheels.



Grade 4D has been occupied with doing fractions, writing poems, and building playgrounds. They are also learning about how oral traditions relate to places and people in Alberta.



January snow and weather made it super easy for Grade 2R students to make Inuksuks out of snow. Students were encouraged to make them as a team or individuals. It was the best part of their lesson, being outside, working as a team and making a creation using their imagination and lessons from the people who went before them! Watch for them on the playground again once the weather changes the snow into chunks.



Grade KH is crafting melted snowmen this week! They were reading Sneezy the Snowman and coming up with lots of different ways their snowmen can melt.



The kindergarten classes will be starting their fundraiser soon. This year they are selling Purdys Chocolates just in time for Easter. Kindergarten parents, please be sure to watch for order forms to come home and HPE families who wish to order more information will be sent home in the Family Gram. Thank you to the Kindergarten Parent Council for organizing this fundraiser.



Grade 2CL has been practising lots of subtraction and addition strategies. They have been using strategies from the past of subtracting and adding 10, and 9+1; using a numberline, number bonds, counting on and backwards, using doubles near doubles, too! Now that students are subtracting and adding two-digit numbers, they also are learning to use the traditional algorithm method that our grandparents used.



In addition to their regular reading and writing in literacy, Grade 2CL has tried new technology options. They want to thank teacher Brenda Coulombe and Grade 5/6C for engaging the use of Google Meet to share wonderful books with them. They miss reading buddies, but this was definitely fun. The class is now planning which books they want to share with 5/6C.



In the online Grade 6M class, students are creating a virtual cookbook to help them learn about fractions in Math. The students are sharing their favourite baking recipes and taking photos of themselves while creating their delicious masterpieces! Students are using the recipes to relate to different activities in Math class.



Students in Grade 6L are eager and excited to be starting learning about our solar system in Science. Students are making a model of our solar system to understand what it looks like.



The students in Grade 5/6C and their teacher, Brenda Coulombe, had a great time having a Google meet with the students in Grade 2CL and their teacher, Natalie Cole-Lamothe. As the students had milk and cookies, Coulombe and her students read the books Parts and More Parts. It was a great way to celebrate Literacy Month.



The Grade 5 students have finished their Family Interview. Now they are gathering addresses to mail the interviews to grandparents.



The Grade 5s are now onto researching and creating a journal about immigrants who came to Canada.



The Grade 6 students wrapped up their ancient Athens research of ancient Greek gods, goddesses and monsters. Next, the Grade 6 students will be studying the Iroquois Confederacy to see how they ran government.



All the students have been working on division with one question. Most are able to demonstrate their skills with addition, subtraction, multiplication, fractions, decimals and, of course division. Teacher Brenda Coulombe is proud of how hard they have worked with their number sense.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!