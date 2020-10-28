HPE Halloween Parade Oct. 30

Judeah Gilroy

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporter

This is Judeah Gilroy with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



In Grade 2CL, students are reading many thrilling stories. One of their favourites is Bats at the Beach. Students study the illustrations as they read to look for important information.



The book was hilarious because it was about bats who go to the beach at night time. They have picnics and enjoy doing the things people do like build sandcastles, swim, as well as fly kites. These bats even roast marshmallows with bugs inside them. Students agreed they prefer their marshmallows without insects in them! After reading, students noted their connections to the story like seeing a bat or their best memories of the beach.



Grade 3/4J is exhilarated about going skating in a few weeks. They’re double checking that their helmets and skates fit properly so they don’t miss skating with their friends.



The Grade 2R class is very gleeful to have 17 bright, healthy students this year. They’ve been working on learning and being kind this month at school as well as at home. Watch for easy and helpful ways to continue being kind.



Grade 2R has been doing a learning platform for home and school called SeeSaw. Be on the lookout for student’s template coming home next month. Please keep reading on Raz-Kids every night for practice! Talk to you in November!



HPE has an awesome lunch program! Meals are approximately $5 each and have been approved by Alberta Health Services as healthy and compliment with school nutrition guidelines.



An order form goes home every two weeks and you can choose as many or as little as you want. You will still need to send snacks and drinks with your child for the day. No refunds will be provided if your child is away.



If you have questions regarding the lunch program, please call the school. We are overjoyed to offer this service and appreciate all your support.



Etransfer is now available for payment of lunch orders, and no passwords are necessary. The e-mail address is hpeaccounting @hpsd.ca in the compliments section. Please list your child’s name and grade. Please return the form to the school. Do not write the lunch selections on Etransfer comments.



Tip: Take a picture of the form before returning it to the school and you won’t need to remember what the lunch selection of that day is!



Students in Grade 6L went for a wellness walk with Keitlyn Williams last week at Jaycee Park. Wellness is really important to our well-being!



In Grade 1B, students just finished doing some Smart Learning with Bear Says Thanks! Their brains are getting smarter each day! They also learned to draw a bear.



Grade 5P students are learning about all the amazing factors that influence climate – with living by mountains and large bodies of water being at the top of that list! 5P students are quite the scientists!



In L.A., Grade 5PS online students are developing their comprehension skills by diving deeper into text. They are describing characters and making connections. One text they are reading and discussing together is The Darkest Dark by Chris Hadfield [the astronaut].



In Math, 5PS students are representing and comparing numbers in a variety of ways, to the millions place.



5PS in class Math students are using technology to organize and represent numbers found in the real world. Each number must include a title, a description of the item or activity, and a picture or drawing of the item or activity that the number represents.



In LA, 5PS students have started discussing a new read aloud book called Fish in a Tree by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. Students will create a character web for the protagonist in the book. Also, students will identify the protagonist’s point of view in the text in the beginning of the book and compare that to her point of view by the end of the story.



On Oct. 30, HPE is having a Halloween costume hallway parade after lunch. Feel free to send costumes to school with your child as our staff will be helping them dress after lunch.



Weather permitting, we’ll also be having an outdoor parade in which parents are welcome to come watch from outside the fence at 2:45 p.m. Thank you, once again, for continuing to take the safety of students and staff seriously. Your patience is very much appreciated as we navigate our new normal here at the school.



Teacher Brenda Couombe met with her husband, daughter in-law, and five of her grandchildren, four of whom are online schooling with HPSD, to place Canadian flags at the headstones of High Prairie Veterans at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery last Tuesday after school. It was the first step in this year’s No Stone Left Alone.



This is something the Grade 5 teachers added to their November month of celebrating our Veterans.



With our students unable to go on field trips this year, the Grade 5 teachers are inviting the parents and guardians of our students to meet us at St. Mark’s Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. We will be holding our No Stone Left Alone ceremony at that time, laying poppies on the headstones of the veterans.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.