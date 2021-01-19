HPE kindergarten welcomes new teacher

Judeah Gilroy

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporter

This is Judeah with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Welcome back! Well, it has been two weeks by now, one week on-line and one week in-class. The teachers were all very happy to see their students sitting at their desks rather than on a screen.



If your child took a technology device please make sure that it and its charging cord have been returned to the school.



The staff and students would like to send out a big congratulations to our vice-principal, Lyndsay Fleming, and her family who welcomed a new baby boy into their family at the end of last year.



We would like to welcome our new vice-principal, Crystal Zaugg. She will be working with us until the end of this school year.



The students in Grade 5/6C have been very busy. Grade 5 have been working on turning their family interview into a wonderfully informative slide show. This fits in great with Canadian history. The students are learning more about their personal history and how it is tied in with our Canadian history.



The Grade 6 students have been researching ancient Athens. They have also been researching Greek gods, goddesses and monsters. They will be completing their poster of their god, goddess or monster this week and presenting them to the rest of the class.



Grade 6 teacher Chris Langlois is thrilled that his students are back in class. They have begun to write a 3-5-minute speech on the topic of their choice. He can’t wait to hear their final product!



Kindergarten students and staff want to give a warm welcome to Cara Haubrich. She has joined the HPE staff to teach kindergarten and everybody’s excited to work with her. Welcome to HPE and kindergarten! We are overjoyed to have you join us!



Last week during on-line schooling, Becki Cardinal and Cara Haubrich enjoyed seeing their students on Google meets every day and seeing them do an awesome job with their Seesaw activities. Way to go, kindergarten!



With the in-class learning this week both of the kindergarten classes are having a good time visiting with classmates, exploring new centres and doing exciting winter activities. A book-adoring superhero has stopped by KH for literacy month and gave the class our new favourite book, My Mouth is a Volcano. KC was reading The Snowy Day written by Jack Ezra Keats and has been enjoying their time in the snow, just like Peter!



Grade 4 are learning about fractions and how gears, wheels and levers work on the playground.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.