HPE prepares for Festival of Trees

Nevaeh Cunningham

Zaida Quevillon

This is Nevaeh and Zaida with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Grade 5/6C and Grade 5PS have decorated tree cookies with Metis Dot Art, taught to us by Corinne Goulet. They are looking forward to the HPE Festival of Trees!



Grade 5/6C has been working hard in their new Math unit shapes. They are mastering angles, lines and vertices.



In Grade 4D, students are finishing up a Smart Learning sequence: Bear. Their concluding project will be to draw a realistic picture of a bear. In Math, students are connecting multiplication to division. In Science, they are learning about gears. In Social Studies, they are learning about natural resources in Alberta.



In Grade 2CL, students have been very busy learning on some interesting computer platforms. They regularly work on Seesaw and IXL. This will help them when they go online for the week of Jan. 4-8, as the Government of Alberta has asked us to do.



Grade 2CL has also had amazing opportunities to learn new Indigenous stories via a storyteller from Ontario. Diane Bellrose from HPSD central office set up a Google Meet to listen to Ray John. He even taught students the origins of the game lacrosse.



Grade 5/6C teacher Brenda Coulombe and her students are sad to see student teacher Cara Haubrich leave them. Haubrich has worked hard in 5/6C teaching the students all subjects and building great relationships. Cara is now a wonderful teacher and we wish her all the best!



All the students and teachers are working hard to make sure they are ready for the first week of school in January, when all students go online for the week. Classes are continuing to practice getting into their Google Classrooms and Seesaw, along with other online learning that will be used.



The HPSD tech department came in with a green screen so that the students could have a chance to take a virtual picture with Santa. Thanks go out to Marcus Frowley and vice-principal Lyndsay Fletcher for all the fun!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!