HPE prepares for Orange Shirt Day

Sloan Chapman works diligently on her lion pastel in class.

Ethan Gaschnitz observes Grade 4S’s classroom vermi-worm composers.

HPE Staff

Here is this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

In Grade 2CL, students have been working on health. Healthy bodies mean healthy food, a good night’s sleep and plenty of exercise.

Students have discussed how wearing a mask properly to avoid getting sick and washing their hands often will help them stay healthy, too.

Grade 2CL students are amazing health leaders!

Grade 5/6C went to the Jackpines on their first field trip. Cori Klassen and her wonderful group helped students learn all kinds of things about the Alberta Trees and Forests. The students worked their way through four stations and learned about: Forest Measurements, Tree and Plant ID, Ecology Hike, and the Mountain Pine Beetle.

It was great to once again go on a field trip!

Grade 5 P students enjoyed making salt dough clouds in Science/Art. They are also enjoying all the sunshine and rain we’ve had in September so far.

The KC class is doing so well settling into kindergarten and learning their routines! They are working hard to be powerful listeners when a friend is sharing. They have enjoyed reading Pete the Cat and The Dot.

This week they are taking turns learning how to use SeeSaw on an iPad. Watch for an email with a link, so you can join and see your child’s activities.

Grade 4S students will explore the six regions of Alberta. This includes working on their mapping skills.

Grade 4S will continue to play cooperative team games in the gym such as Battleship and Capture the Beanbags.

School pictures are coming back to our school. Lifetouch will be coming to HPE on Oct. 6. Put it on your calendar.

This week all staff and students are celebrating Indigenous culture. Orange Shirt Day will be on Sept. 30. If possible, have your child wear orange all this week and on Sept. 30 when we honour the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada and learn more about the history of those schools.

Sept. 29 we will be celebrating Terry Fox with our Terry Fox Walk. If you are able to send in a Toonie for Terry that would be great! If you already have sent in Toonies, thank you for your support.

This is the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run. HPE is proud to continue to support this great cause.

Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!

Grade 2CL student Darien Alook demonstrates to his class how to wear his mask properly. His shirt explains the proper way to wear a mask.