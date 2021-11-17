HPE students are filling Christmas Shoeboxes

Students in Grade 2CL at High Prairie Elementary School created this art for Remembrance Day.

Dutch Degner

Tyra Shantz

HPE Reporters

This is Tyra and Dutch reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

HPE students will be joining Prairie River Junior High School in filling Christmas Shoeboxes. We are asking students, if they can, to bring in items such as brushes/combs, toothbrushes, hair barrettes, small toys, small books, pens/pencils, crayons, small notebooks, socks, ect. Please, no food or war toys.

Sorry for the short deadline, but we only have until next Wednesday, Nov. 17 to fill our boxes. Please send all items brought into the office and Grade 5/6C students will pick them up.

Grade KJ has adjusted well to a new classroom and teacher. The students are working on developing their alphabet and numeracy skills by playing games and participating in centres.

The Grade 5/6C student government will be holding a Kid Sense Book Sale on Wednesday, Dec. 1. With each coupon a student will be able to buy three books.

The sale will be held in Room 116, for K to 3 students, and Room 161 for Grade 4-6 students for one day only. It will start at about 9:15 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

We have lots of gently-loved books that have been donated for the sale. Remember, you can’t buy books at this sale with money, you need to have earned coupons. So make sure that you get caught showing your Leader In Me qualities, so that you can earn a coupon.

In Grade 2CL, students are working hard to expand their creativity and manipulate new materials in Art. Students have been drawing animals and objects they see and learning about famous artists and their work. They are especially proud of their Remembrance Day poppies created in chalk pastel. They know that listening to their teacher’s directions helps guide them, but then they use their creativity to make our artwork distinctly unique.

Teachers Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky are very proud of all the work their students did to create the virtual Remembrance Day assembly for the students and staff at HPE. They miss seeing the Veterans in our school for this special assembly. We want them to all know that we will not forget them!

On Wednesday, Nov. 17 we are asking all our students and staff to wear blue to acknowledge Diabetes Day. Show your support! Wear blue!

It is Metis Week this week and there is lots happening around HPE. Cor Goulet is sharing lots of fun and interesting information. Students will be listening to Metis Music, watching jigging, making pemmican and sash making just to name a few things happening. Jamie Chalifoux also sent a link for classes to listen to storytelling. This Friday, wear your moccasins to school day!

Grade 1I went on their first trip ever field to Joussard to participate in Traditional Indigenous Fall Activities: moose calling, dry meat making and jigging. “Kinananskomtin”, I am grateful!

Grade 3-4S will partake in two presentations put on by their Indigenous coach, Cor Goulet. This is to acknowledge Metis Week. Students will learn how pemmican is made and do some jigging.

This has been Tyra and Dutch reporting to you from HPE!