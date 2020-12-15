HPE students contribute to Festival of Trees

Danica Doucette

Judeah Gilroy

Danica Doucette

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporters

This is Danica and Judeah with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



This week, HPE will have a virtual Festival of Trees. Students will be recorded talking about the decorations that are hanging on their classroom/grade level trees. Check out the HPE Facebook page to see it!



In Math, Grade 5PS students have been using technology and their comprehension of equivalent fractions to compare fractions with unlike and like denominators. In L.A., students are deepening their understanding of the narrative story Mr. Bear and the Bear. Students will ‘Write in Role’ as the bear, reflecting on what he is seeing, feeling, thinking and doing at this point in his life. Students will make connections between the bear and Mr. Bear’s character traits. Then, students will work with their A/B partner to highlight the powerful writing that they have done. Followed by editing and making changes to engage their reader.



Grade 5PS on-line students are reading, exploring, planning and writing nonfiction text.



In Joanne Murphy’s Grade 5 online class, the students have been working on creating Christmas stories with the main character who faces a unique problem. They are using Google Slides to illustrate and present their stories.



The students in Murphy’s class have also been enjoying the novel, Crenshaw, by Katherine Applegate. Many wonderful discussions, along with insightful responses about facing hardships, have come from reading this touching story.



Cara Haubrich, student teacher, taught the Grade 5/6C students to make a wonderful pastel Christmas pictures. The drawings will be sent to the hospital for their new version of Festival of Trees.



Haubrich invited Corinne Goulet to come and help teach a Math lesson using her knowledge of the First Nations Star Blankets.



Grade 5/6C students were very successful in the High Prairie Legion Poster Contest. In Colour Posters, Alison Siegfries won first place, Judeah Gilroy won second place and Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuck won third place. For the Black and White Posters, Saige Allan won first place, Karina Munoz won second place and Katelyn Cox came in third place.



Siegfries and Allan’s posters will move to the next level.



Great work, girls! Thanks to Haubrich for wonderful artwork direction!



HPE administration worked hard last week, to be able to send home a small Christmas surprise for each family. Please make sure that you check your child’s backpack before you put it away for the holidays.



If you or your child have any questions about online classes for the week of January 4-8, please contact your child’s teacher or the school administration.



The staff and students at HPE hope you have a safe and happy Christmas. Enjoy your break and we will see the students online Jan. 4 for our week of online learning.



