HPE students learn about Canadian hero

Karina Munos

Karina Munos

HPE Reporter

This is Karina Munos with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Students in Grade 3/4J had a great walk to Jaycee Park to celebrate Terry Fox. They even had time to stop and play in the leaves.



Grade 5PS online students are listening to a variety of published personal narratives such as Come On, Rain! Students are learning to plan, draft, edit and complete a final draft of a personal narrative. The class will discuss and read models of personal narratives that use elaborate techniques.



In Math, Grade 5PS students continue to practice their basic multiplication and division facts in their Google Math Class assignments during on-line classes. Estimating is a concept being introduced soon. This will develop student’s problem-solving skills. Students will develop an understanding of situations when it is appropriate to estimate and when it is necessary to calculate. In partners, students will estimate the area of a Lego figure.



The Grade 5PS in-class students will continue to read and study the story Twenty Five Cent Computer through a Smart Learning sequence. Students will learn to plan, draft, edit and write a final draft for a personal narrative.



Grade 5PS will listen to the published personal narrative Fly Away Home by Eve Bunting. Students will use this story to practice planning a personal narrative.



In Math, Grade 5PS students will identify strengths and areas of focus from the double-bar graph quiz they wrote recently. Students will use strategies and problem-solving techniques they have learned, to estimate and problem solve for given scenarios.



Grade 6L students are continuing to learn about democracy and how it applies to our government in Canada.



Grade 1I went on the Terry Fox Walk. Students are counting the letters/sounds in each other’s names. They are reading, writing and representing numbers. Ask Grade 1I to skip count! They are getting so good at counting by twos.



We had lots of students and staff wearing orange last Wednesday, Sept. 30, to show respect to all the children who were taken away to residential schools and to those who never came home. Ask your child what they have learned about Phyllis Webstad and her orange shirt.



Grade 5/6C read both of Webstad’s Orange Shirt books last week. The students then researched Webstad. With all of their information the Grade 5 students wrote a paragraph and the Grade 6 students created a news report. They all made an orange shirt with the statement, “All Children Matter” on it and they finished off their Orange Shirt Day by creating Children Matter buttons.



The students also had fun on their Terry Fox Walk last week. They stopped off at the town park and played for a bit before continuing on with their walk.



Terry Fox is another person the students had read about and researched. Grade 5/6C created a news report with the information they learned.



Grade 5/6C have invited a student teacher into their classroom. Cara Haubrich will be joining their room until Christmas break. The students are very excited to have her on their team!



As Grade 5/6C is saying “Hi” to Cara they are also saying goodbye to their fantastic EA, Laura St Cyr. She is off on new adventures and she will be greatly missed. She is a big part of our HPE family and our hearts are sad for us but happy for her!



HPE had their first virtual assembly last week. In this new and tilted world, we are not allowed to have school assemblies, so our wonderful administrators came up with the idea of our virtual assembly. It was definitely different but it was nice to see what everyone in the school was up to and see into other classrooms!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!