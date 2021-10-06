HPE students learning all about the forest

The High Prairie Elementary School classes taught by Brenda Coulombe and Charlene Porisky created art. Each square depicts students’ thoughts on what the children sent to Residential Schools lost. The project was competed just before National Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30.

Traxtyn Rich-Carifelle, Max Payne, Brent Currie from Tolko, Dax Peters and Oliver Warren Currier learn how to use an increment bore.

Judeah Gilroy

Danica Doucette

HPE Reporters

This is Judeah and Danica this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

The students in Grade 6M learned about democracy by participating in the Student Vote program. During the last federal election vote, along with almost 800,000 students from across Canada, they voted in the parallel federal election that was held for the students.

In Grade 2CL, students are writing almost every day. They write in their journals about exciting things they want to share and they write about books they have read, too. Sometimes, students even write about silly things like imagining what they would do if they were a baby bear playing on a playground!

Students in Grade 3LM are so excited to take part in this year’s Terry Fox run to raise awareness for cancer research.

Grade 4S will begin swimming lessons at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre. The students are really looking forward to their swim. In Social Studies, the students will begin to learn about the geography, wildlife and vegetation in each of the six regions through a digital and interactive website.

In Grade 5-6C, students had a fantastic time on their field trip. They worked with Brent Currie from Tolko and learned how to use an increment bore.

Meanwhile, Steve and Caleene taught the students how to identify different trees. Cori showed the students how to measure the diameter of a tree using a special measuring tape and Gabby helped the students measure the height of a tree using another special tool.

Crystal and Donna spoke with the students about the mountain pine beetle, how to recognize trees affected by it and the damage that they can do. Crystal also showed the students how to identify the damaged trees and explain what she does to try and make sure that the beetles don’t spread.

We were lucky enough to have Elder Alan Lamouche with us all day sharing stories about his youth and how Indigenous people used the forest.

Grade1 1I is mixing primary colours to make secondary colours. They made wonderful emus, some of which are hanging at their front door. In Math they are using their sorting rules to make patterns.

Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!

Learning about the mountain pine beetle was one interesting assignment given to students. Left-right are Evan Douglas and Donna Arseneau from the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, and student Max Payne.