HPE students remembering our veterans

Karina Munos

Alison Siegfries

Karina Munos

Alison Siegfries

HPE Reporters

This is Alison and Karina with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Students in Grade 6L are thinking and investigating about properties of air, using experiments with water bottles, balloons and water. Science is fun when you think about it!



In Grade 5PS, in class and online, students are reviewing a strategy for multiplication called the box method. Students are also solving open-ended mental math problems.



In-class 5PS Language Arts students are developing a conclusion for their personal narrative. As a class, they will continue to develop understanding of the story Mr. Bear and the Bear by reading and rereading portions of the story, identifying parts of the story that touched them as well as sketching writing about the big, important idea in the story.



On-line 5PS Language Arts students are developing characters and studying the setting of books. They will listen to portions of published work, and identify elaborate techniques in the book they have chosen.



All 5PS students will develop their portfolios so they are ready for Student Led Interviews.



Grade 5/6C and three students from Grade 5PS were busy recording and putting together their Virtual Remembrance Day assembly. The students practiced and dressed up last week so that they could pre-record their poem and Readers Theater. We missed seeing our area veterans this year, so teacher Brenda Coulombe put a picture of them in the virtual assembly so that the HPE students were still able to see some of the veterans we were celebrating.



Dystiny and Payton from Grade 5/6C, spend the last week selling poppies to the students and adults in the school. Grade 5/6C’s letters to the veterans were also sent out last week, thanking them for their service and letting them know that the students would, “never forget”.



On Nov. 7, staff and students met at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery along with High Prairie Legion members Don Ebbett and John Paddon for their No Stone Left Alone ceremony. A huge thanks to the parents who brought their children from Grade 5/6C and Grade 5PS to join us.



The Lesser Slave Forest Education Society joined our Kindergarten class outside for some educational learning about the boreal forest and what trees and animals are found around our area. Despite it being a little chilly, the students had a great time!



Cor Goulet came into Grade 5/6C last week to talk about a Code Talker, Charles “Checker” Tomkins, who came from our area. He was a Metis Veteran who was one of many who had a special task to do during the Second World War. Because the Germans didn’t understand Cree, it was the perfect language to use to talk back and forth to send secret messages.



In Grade 2CL, students have been preparing for Remembrance Day. They talk about the veterans, and how they owe them so much for our freedom. They’ve also been reading interesting books about the history of Remembrance Day and the important symbols like our poppies and monuments.



Grade 2CL students have also talked about how a Dutch Queen gave birth to a princess in Canada during the war and how Canada made special plans to protect the Queen and baby princess. They’ve looked at photos to see how the Dutch people thank Canada every year by sending us thousands of beautiful tulip bulbs to plant.



Grade 2CL students are proud to stand silent on Remembrance Day and thank veterans for their love and sacrifice. They hope everyone else will, too!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE and coverage of No Stone Left Alone.