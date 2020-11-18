HPE students show their gratitude

Danica Doucette

Judeah Gilroy

Danica Doucette

Judeah Gilroy

HPE Reporters

This is Danica and Judeah with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Teachers Brenda Coulombe and Cara Haubrich were exceedingly proud of their amazing students who were able to come to St. Mark’s Anglican Church cemetery Nov. 7, to place poppies on our veteran’s graves.



They would like to say thanks to the students for taking time out of their weekend to honour our veterans by taking part in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony.



On Nov. 18-19 from 4-6 p.m, High Prairie Elementary School will be holding parent/teacher interviews. Parents/ guardians, have you filled out your survey yet? The survey HPE sent out asks the day preferred as well as if you would prefer a phone call or Zoom meeting. Make sure to check your e-mail if you didn’t return the survey to the child’s teacher yet.



On Nov. 16, author Natasha Deen had many Google Meets with students from HPE. Her sessions embraced themes of inclusion, selfidentity, resilience, and diversity. Her main goal was to help students find their voice and achieve success in every literacy level.



Students in Grade 6L and Grade 6C got to go on a walking trip to the Park Theatre! Thanks, Darla and Micheal Smith!



Grade 1B would like to welcome our practice teacher, Jessie Hesse. She will be with us until shortly before Christmas.



Grade 1B students are learning how to do addition in Math, and how to read little books in Language Arts. In Science, they are going to start mixing colours!



HPE’s viutual Remembrance Day assembly went well with only a few glitches. We would like to thank principal Kim Corless for taking all of our pre-record videos and adding in the No Stone Left Alone pictures and video to make everything seem as smooth as possible!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE.