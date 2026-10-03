HPE students take time to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – High Prairie Elementary School marked Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 at a school assembly Sept. 24.

The annual day honours Indian residential school survivors, their families and students who never returned home.

Elder and Knowledge Keeper Ekti Margaret Cardinal, of Joussard, shared her life as a student at a residentiaql school when she grew up in Saddle Lake Cree Nation and the impact it had on the rest of her life.

Through all the difficulties and challenges, she persevered and grew up to become a strong and respected community leader and educator.

She encouraged the young students to seek goals and make positive contributions in life.

“Never give up on your goals,” Cardinal says.

“Set your mind on your goals and honour yourself with self respect.”

She described living at a residential school for 10 years, starting when she was just five years old.

“I never got to go home,” Cardinal says.

Students had to stay at the boarding school, as she called it, for the full nine months of the school year.

Then after a few years, that changed.

“We could go home sometimes, such as Christmas and Easter,” Cardinal says.

Students were forced to speak only English at the schools operated by the Catholic Church.

“I refused to lose my language – Cree,” Cardinal says.

Finishing a decade in residential school, she moved on.

“I survived that, I learned a lot,” Cardinal says.

“Now I follow my spiritual ways.

After boarding school, she went to high school.

HPE principal Hassan Bouakir reflected on the significance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

“It’s a time to remember the First Nations, Inuit and Metis children who were taken from their families and sent to residential schools,” Bouakir says.

“Many were separated from their families, language, cultures and traditions.

“Many children never returned home.

“We remember those children and we honour the survivors, their families and their communities.”

He explained the significance of orange.

“We wear orange to remind ourselves that Every Child Matters.”

Then he got everyone at the assembly to repeat the statement with him.

“Every Child Matters,” everyone stated together.

He says the special day also focuses on the present and the future.

“Reconciliation also asks us to think about what we can do today,” Bouakir says.

“We can learn.

“We can listen.

“We can show respect and caring.

“We can stand up when someone is being treated unfairly.”

He says reconciliation is important at the school.

“We can make sure everyone in our school feels safe, welcome and included,” Bouakir says.

“These are ways that each of us can be part of reconciliation.

“Reconciliation is not only about remembering the past.

“It is about what we choose to do today and tomorrow to build stronger and more-respectful relationships.”