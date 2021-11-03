HPE welcomes new kindergarten teacher

Alison Cox, left, and Kalli Boisson check out a rabbit snare as part of the ongoing land-based unit.

Ramzey Zallum, left, and Dutch Degner check out a squirrel trap as part of the ongoing land-based learning unit.

Luke Sorfleet

August Willcott

HPE Reporters

This is August and Luke reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

In Grade 3-4S, students will begin to work in literacy centres. They will focus on writing, word work, grammar and reading skills. In Science, Grade 4 students will compile a collection of reusable materials. Of these materials, they will describe a useful way to reuse these materials, together. In Grade 3 Science, students are experimenting to identify the best way to hear soundwaves.

Grade 3LM students have worked hard to continue memorizing multiplication facts up to our six times tables.

In Grade 2CL, students are working on learning about “Our Community” in Social Studies. They know a community is a place to live, work, learn and have fun. There are many different types of communities. In class, students have discussed some of the businesses and also places they go to have fun in High Prairie. It’s fun learning about our community!

Grade 1B is busy learning how to read and write words. Students have learned all of the letter sounds and are starting to learn all the secrets about what letters do when they are together. They have also finished their colour unit in Science. They mixed primary colours to find secondary colours. Students even made rainbows with seven colours using only the three primary colours! Did you know you can make rainbows using light and a prism? Students made them on their classroom walls in the dark.

The new kindergarten teacher’s name is Sydney Saitz and she has no kids. This is her first year teaching and she likes teaching a lot. By now you probably know she teaches kindergarten. She really loves HPE and it is welcoming. Her favourite thing about her job is seeing the kids and watching them grow and that is why she became a teacher. Outside of school she likes to go outside, play board games and spend time with family and friends. She really likes kindergarten and would like to stay there for a while. She lives five minutes away from Kinuso but she always comes to High Prairie and her favourite thing to do in High Prairie is to go to the movie theatre.

The Grade 5 and Grade 6 students and teachers would like to thank Darla and Michael Smith from the Park Theater for their great trip to see October Sky. This is a great movie that fits in nicely with the Sky Science unit. The three classes went to the theatre last week and enjoyed a treat as they learned some Sky Science history in a fun way.

For the last 22 years, teacher Brenda Coulombe and her class have dressed up in a joint theme. In the past ,Coulombe’s class as dress-up as Greek Gods and Goddesses, painters, Chinese Dragons, minions, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Queen of Hearts and guards from Alice in Wonderland, Where’s Waldo, Cruella and 22 Dalmatians to name just a few.

This year was no different. The students worked together on this year’s idea. The difference is that this year teacher Brenda Coulombe picked the theme instead of letting the students decide. The class had a great time dressing up as Mary Poppins and the chimney sweeps. They even had a mom, dad, kids and a maid.

This is Coulombe’s last year for dressing up and she wanted to be a magical teacher of sorts!

This has been August and Luke reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.