HP’s 4th drug store to open Nov. 23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A slight delay has occurred in opening the new Pharmasave in High Prairie so it will open Nov. 23, not Nov. 15 as first anticipated.

Suraj Patel, a first-time store owner and pharmacist, says a delay in the inspection has prompted the eight-day delay. Pharmasave is located in the old Boyt Building west of the High Prairie Post Office and includes 4,200 square feet of space.

He is optimistic the store will succeed in the new market.

“High Prairie serves the area for about 15,000 to 17,000 people,” he says.

“We have more numbers of elderly people in the community and we highly think that there is definitely a need for a fourth drug store in town.”

Pharmasave will offer vitamins, cosmetics, over the counter medications, cleaning supplies, assorted gifts, seasonal Carlton cards, compression stockings, and much more.

Patel, a pharmacist for four years, adds the new Pharmasave store will include the only prescribing pharmacist on staff in town.

“A prescribing pharmacist can initiate and prescribe medications for minor conditions such as uncomplicated bladder infections, cold sores and other minor ailments.”

Pharmasave will employ a staff of 5-6 and be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The store is also helping members in the community who are interested in getting a membership at High Prairie Fitness.

“We are going to have pre-workout supplements in the store which will make it easy for members to get it when they need it,” says Patel.

High Prairie Fitness is located beside Pharmasave in the far west end of the Boyt Building.