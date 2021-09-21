HPSA welcomes 4 teachers

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School welcomes four new teachers on staff. Left-right, are Jennifer Villebrun, Alicia Milner, Jordan Taylor and Jessica Hesse.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes four new teachers.

Jessica Hesse is teaching Grade 1 in her first teaching position.

A longtime resident of High Prairie, she graduated in June with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Calgary.

Hesse is also the teacher representative on the school’s parent council.

Alicia Milner teaches Grade 6. A longtime resident of the High Prairie area, she is excited about her new position.

“I’ve been waiting five years to get a teaching job closer to home,” Milner says.

The past five years, she taught Grades 1 and 2 at McLennan Ecole Providence School. Before, she taught Grades 4 and 5 at Manning Elementary. Milner is willing to coach various extra-curricular sports at the school.

Jordan Taylor teaches Grade 8.

Last year, he taught at High Prairie Elementary School and also taught Grades 3-12 at Kinuso School. Taylor taught Grade 8 at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie two years ago. He plans to coach volleyball and basketball at the school.

Jennifer Villebrun is teaching junior high and senior high school.

“My main subject is Social Studies but this year, I am teaching a bit of all areas and loving it,” Villebrun says.

For the past two years, she was the librarian at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.