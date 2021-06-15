HPSD announces new administrators

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several schools in High Prairie School Division will welcome new administrators when the 2021-22 school year starts in September.



Appointments were announced in an HPSD news release issued on June 8.



Lyndsay Fleming returns to High Prairie Elementary School from maternity leave to resume her role as vice-principal.



Kinuso School learning support teacher Karen Duffy has been appointed as vice-principal of Kinuso School.



Kinuso School vice- principal Jodi McMahon has been appointed as the vice-principal of C.J. Schurter School in Slave Lake.



C.J. Schurter School vice-principal Marlee Adams has been appointed as principal of Schurter.



Slave Lake E.G. Wahlstrom School principal Kristoffer Herbert has been appointed principal of Roland Michener Secondary School in Slave Lake. Current principal Lisa Palko has been appointed as principal of Wahlstrom.



At-home learning vice-principal Christopher Gardner has been appointed as vice-principal of Lakeside Outreach School in Slave Lake.



Roland Michener vice-principal Deanna Sloan will return from her maternity leave to her position at Michener School.