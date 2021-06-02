HPSD appoints returning officers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is preparing for school board elections Oct. 18.



At its regular meeting May 19, the board confirmed the returning officers.



Secretary-treasurer Jody Frowley was appointed the returning officer and human resources manager of Human Resources Sandra Cairns was named the deputy returning officer.



Nominations opened Jan. 1 and are being accepted up to Sept. 20 at noon.



High Prairie School Division has a board of seven trustees.



Two trustees are elected each for High Prairie, Falher-Donnelly and Slave Lake regions and one trustee for the Joussard-Faust- Kinuso area.