HPSD opens survey to parents

SPN Staff

Parents of students in High Prairie School Division are urged to complete an annual education survey.



Alberta Education is conducting its annual surveys with all parents and guardians of students in Grades 4, 7, and 10 and those in schools with under 120 students in Grades 4-12, says an HPSD news release dated March 25.



“Thank you for your time and assistance with this survey,” says Steve Adams, board chair.



Parents and guardians will be mailed a random access code [RAC] to access the online survey, which closes on April 23.



Survey results are provided to each school and school authority to:

-Develop their three-year education plans;

-Report in their annual education results reports; and

-Evaluate school and school authority performance on Alberta Education assurance survey measures.

As part of the Assurance Framework, Alberta Education surveys teachers, students and their parents/guardians.



The survey gathers information on the quality of education provided by school authorities and their schools.



The Alberta Education Assurance survey makes up six of the 10 Alberta Education Assurance Measures:

-Education Quality;

-Citizenship;

-Parental Involvement [answered by parents/guardians and teachers only];

-Welcoming, Caring, Respectful and Safe Learning Environments;

-Student Learning Engagement; and

-Access to Supports and Services.

For more information about the survey, contact your child’s school.