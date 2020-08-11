HPSD presents plan for back to classes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division (HPSD) has presented its plan to open schools when students head back to classes in September as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.



“The plan developed to guide schools in the relaunch of classes, both in-person and at-home Learning for all students” says a news release Aug. 6.



“The document may be updated as new information around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to emerge and further direction from our partners at Alberta Education and Alberta Health Services is provided.”



The full report and a re-entry survey are posted on the website at www.hpsd.ab.ca.



Measures to protect students, staff, parents and visitors are part of the plan as follows.

Mandatory Daily Health Checks

Before leaving home, staff, students, visitors, and volunteers who access the school for work or education, must self-screen for symptoms each day that they enter the school.

Physical Distancing

Physical distancing of two metres is a useful public health measure to help limit the spread of COVID. Increasing the space between persons decreases the risk of transmission.

Where two-metre spacing is not possible between desks, the greatest possible spacing is recommended.

In situations where physical distancing is not possible, such as buses, classrooms, and some sporting activities, masks shall be worn, extra emphasis on hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, not participating when sick, along with cleaning and disinfecting on a regular basis before and after activities will occur.

Curriculum and Instruction

All schools will exercise staggered entry when school begins.

Schools will develop procedures and plans for:

-In-person learning that supports physical distancing, where feasible, and separate cohorts to the greatest extent possible,

–Stagger lunch and snack breaks to maintain physical distancing among students,

–Stagger class start and end times to minimize congestion in hallways,

High schools may be able to organize schedules into quads (instead of semesters), offering the possibility of focused learning for students, as well as team teaching in-class and online cohorts.

Where cohorts are not possible, the school may consider being a closed campus whereby students do not leave the property between classes, during a spare class, or for lunch break.

Activity Planning

For activity planning, staff shall determine the risk of the activities and whether they are allowed to proceed based on several questions.

Music Programs

Learning experiences involving in-person singing, cheering or shouting, or playing wind instruments must be postponed at this time.

Food Handling

Staff and students shall be required to pack-in and pack-out all food and are not permitted to share food.

Parents/guardians shall be asked to provide food in clean containers with their own utensils.

Field Trips

All field trips beyond a reasonable walking distance are cancelled and shall not be planned.

This includes physical education trips requiring transportation to the destination.

To align with Alberta Health Service and comply with physical distancing, field trips and activities requiring group transportation must be postponed at this time. Alberta Education is working with AHS and education partners, including the Alberta School Athletics Association, to explore possibilities for athletic activities and events within the context of health measures being in place.