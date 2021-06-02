HPSD schools plan graduation

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Schools in High Prairie School Division are planning graduation celebrations in June.



Only graduates and high school staff are allowed at the ceremonies in the school under COVID-19 restrictions, communications officer Kyle Nichols says.



Social distancing applies during all ceremonies.



Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly will host graduation ceremonies on June 4 at 1 p.m.



Prairie View Outreach School in High Prairie celebrated its graduation ceremony on May 28.



High schools in the division are planning their ceremonies to comply with COVID restrictions.



“Most schools are planning to livestream the ceremony so that families are able to watch it either live while the ceremony is taking place or at a later time more convenient for them,” Nichols says.



“The remaining schools are meeting with their graduation committees to finalize dates and plans given the current health and safety restrictions.



E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie and Kinuso School had not confirmed dates by May 28.