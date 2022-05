HPSD Senior High Track and Field Meet

Connor McNabb, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, placed second in Intermediate Men’s Shot Put with a best toss of 9.28 metres. Sage Keay, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, won the Junior Women’s Discus with a best toss of 20.72 metres. Mischa Deering, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, placed second in Junior Women’s Discus with a toss of 20.40 metres. Elle McIntosh, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, placed second in Intermediate women’s Javelin with a toss of 20.30 metres. Leon Palisoc, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, placed second in the Intermediate Men’s Javelin with a best toss of 27.63 metres. R.J. Grievson, of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School, won the Intermediate Men’s Javelin with a toss of 37.62 metres.

Following are the results of the High Prairie School Division Track & Field meet held at the E.W. Pratt High School/Prairie River Junior High School track May 17. School abbreviations are as follows: EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GPV – Donnelly G.P. Vanier School: KIN – Kinuso School: RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School: SLLOS – Slave Lake Lakeside Outreach School. Only the top three in each category listed, some times and/or scores not recorded.

Junior Women’s 100-Metres

Kelly Cox, EWP McKenzie Raymond, KIN Gabby Leclerc, GPV

Junior Women’s 200-metres

Jessica Whalen, EWP

Junior Women’s 400-Metres

Jessica Whalen, EWP

Junior Women’s 800-Metres

Jessica Whalen, EWP Sage Keay, EWP Mischa Deering, EWP

Junior Women’s 1,500-Metres

Mischa Deering, EWP

Junior Women’s Long Jump

Kelly Cox, EWP, 4.42 metres Jessica Whalen, EWP, 4.36 metres McKenzie Raymond, KIN 3.80 metres

Junior Women’s High Jump

Kelly Cox, EWP, 1.22 metres Gabby Leclerc, GPV, 1.16 metres McKenzie Raymond, KIN, 1.11 metres

Junior Women’s Triple Jump

Kelly Cox, EWP, 9.70 metres Jessica Whalen, EWP, 7.40 metres Payton Grayson, KIN, 6.20 metres

Junior Women’s Discus

Sage Keay, EWP, 20.72 metres Mischa Deering, EWP, 20.40 metres Payton Sherrard, SLLOS, 15.21 metres

Junior Women’s Javelin

Sage Keay, EWP, 20.85 metres Payton Sherrard, SLLOS, 12.28 metres

Junior Women’s Shot Put

Sage Keay, EWP, 9.28 metres Mischa Deering, EWP, 8.41 metres

Intermediate Women’s 100-Metres

Jessica Gordon, EWP Brielle Kit, EWP

Intermediate Women’s 200-Metres

Jessica Gordon, EWP

Intermediate Women’s 800-Metres

Heidi Porisky, EWP

Intermediate Women’s 1,500-Metres

Chloe Bonnell, RMSS

Intermediate Women’s Long Jump

Jessica Gordon, EWP, 3.82 metres

Intermediate Women’s High Jump

Heidi Porisky, EWP, 1.25 metres Brielle Kit, EWP, 1.21 metres

Intermediate Women’s Triple Jump

Heidi Porisky, EWP, 9.34 metres Elle McIntosh, EWP, 8.60 metres

Intermediate Women’s Discus

Heidi Porisky, EWP, 21.62 metres Chloe Bonnell, RMSS, 20.70 metres Elle McIntosh, EWP, 18.47 metres

Intermediate Women’s Javelin

Heidi Porisky, EWP, 23.11 metres Elle McIntosh, EWP, 20.30 metres

Intermediate Women’s Shot Put

Chloe Bonnell, RMSS, 9.81 metres Elle McIntosh, EWP, 9.30 metres Brielle Kit, EWP, 8.09 metres

Senior Women’s 100-Metres

Aira Dominguez, EWP

Senior Women’s 200-Metres

Abbie Cottingham, EWP Ella Deering, EWP

Senior Women’s 400-Metres

Abbie Cottingham, EWP Ella Deering, EWP

Senior Women’s 800-Metres Ella Deering

Senior Women’s Long Jump

Abbie Cottingham, EWP, 4.12 metres Aira Dominguez, EWP, 3.93 metres Gabby Leflair, GPV, 3.56 metres

Senior Women’s High Jump

Ella Deering, EWP, N/A Kirsten Yellowknee SLLOS, N/A

Senior Women’s Triple Jump

Aira Dominuez, EWP, 8.10 metres Kirsten Yellowknee, SLLOS, 5.00 metres

Senior Women’s Discus

Abbie Cottingham, EWP, 22.55 metres Kirsten Yellowknee, SLLOS, 10.01 metres

Senior Women’s Javelin

Abbie Cottingham, EWP, 22.11 metres

Senior Women’s Shot Put

Kirsten Yellowknee, SLLOS, 4.48 metres

Junior Men’s 100-Metres

Denis Gagne, GPV Franci Simogan, EWP Randy Pusao, GPV

Junior Men’s 200-Metres

Franci Simogan, EWP Randy Pusao, GPV Nolen Jong, EWP

Junior Men’s 400-Metres

Aaron Archbold, EWP Randy Pusao, GPV Leighton Halldorson, EWP

Junior Men’s 800-Metres

Nolen Jong, EWP Liam Bilyk, EW.

Junior Men’s Long Jump

Aaron Archbold, EWP, 4.58 metres Franci Simogan, EWP, 4.50 metres Liam Bilyk, EWP, 4.43 metres

Junior Men’s High Jump

Aaron Archbold, EWP, 1.45 metres Liam Bilyk, EWP, 1.42 metres Franci Simogan, EWP, 1.39 metres

Junior Men’s Triple Jump

Franci Simogan, EWP, 11.70 metres Aaron Archbold, EWP, 10.40 metres Liam Bilyk, EWP, 9.50 metres

Junior Men’s Discus

Nolen Jong, EWP, 30.48 metres Liam Bilyk, EWP, 20.60 metres Morgan Saitz, KIN, 16.52 metres

Junior Men’s Javelin

Cam Patenaude, EWP, 33.64 metres Aaron Archbold, EWP, 32.60 metres Nolen Jong, EWP, 23.65 metres

Junior Men’s Shot Put

Cam Patenaude, EWP, 12.35 metres Brady Kit, EWP, 9.39 metres Kane Brideau, N/A, 9.11 metres

Intermediate Men’s 100-Metres

R.J. Grievson, EWP Korven Herr, EW Humberto Espinoza, RMSS

Intermediate Men’s 200-Metres

R.J. Grievson, EWP Jethro Green, RMSS Gage Sorty, RMSS

Intermediate Men’s 400-Metres

Gage Sorty, RMSS

Intermediate Men’s 800-Metres

Jethro Green, RMSS, Carter Auger, EWP

Intermediate Men’s 1,500-Metres

Carter Auger, EWP

Intermediate Men’s 3,000-Metres

Jethro Green, RMSS Gage Sorty, RMSS

Intermediate Men’s Long Jump

R.J. Grievson, EWP, N/A Korven Herr, EWP, N/A

Intermediate Men’s High Jump

R.J. Grievson, EWP Sam Whalen, EWP Kevin Bruneua, EWP

Intermediate Men’s Triple Jump

Korven Herr, EWP, 10.40 metres

Intermediate Men’s Discus

Leon Palisoc, EWP, 27.17 metres Connor McNabb, EWP, 23.20 metres Carter Auger, EWP, 15.46 metres

Intermediate Men’s Javelin

R.J. Grievson, EWP, 37.62 metres Leon Palisoc, EWP 27.63 metres Cane Brideau, SLLOS, 19.40 metres

Intermediate Men’s Shot Put

Carter Auger, EWP, 997 metres Connor McNabb, EWP, 9.28 metres Leon Palisoc, EWP, 8.67 metres

Senior Men’s 100-Metres

Mondi Lascuna, EWP Raiden Duchesneau, EWP Ryan Martin, EWP

Senior Men’s 200-Metres

Mondi Lascuna, EWP Raiden Duchesneau, EWP Clarence Lindo, EWP

Senior Men’s 400-Metres

Humberto Salas, RMSS Bryn Libano, RMSS

Senior Men’s 800-Metres

Bryn Lipano, RMSS Theron Mindel, EWP

Senior Men’s 1,500-Metres

Keenan Price, EWP Theron Mindel, EWP

Senior Men’s 3,000-Metres

Keenan Price, EWP Theron Mindel, EWP

Senior Men’s Long Jump

Mondi Lascuna, EWP, 5.59 metres Ryan Martin, EWP, 5.29 metres Raiden Duchesneau, EWP, 5.16 metres

Senior Men’s High Jump

Mondi Lascuna, EWP, 1,55 metres Luwie Kleyn, GPV, 1.53 metres Ryan Martin, EWP, 1.45 metres

Senior Men’s Triple Jump

Raiden Duchesneau, EWP, 10.40 metres Austin McLaughlin KIN, 9.82 metres Clarence Lindo, EWP, 9.15 metres

Senior Men’s Discus

Austin McLaughlin, KIN, 28.30 metres Aaron Mindel, EWP, 26.94 metres Cordell Smith, EWP, 19.65 metres

Senior Men’s Javelin

Jayden Boucher, GPV, 36.70 metres Aaron Mindel, EWP, 35.11 metres Cordell Lennie, EWP, 19.24 metres

Senior Men’s Shot Put