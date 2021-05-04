HPSD studies K-6 curriculum pilot project

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is taking time to study a draft updated K-6 school curriculum before it considers a pilot project in September.



At its monthly board meeting April 21, the board discussed the issue for 35 minutes.



Board chair Steve Adams says the timing is not good as teachers and students are being stretched with learning pressures in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“My biggest concern is the impact it will have on students and teaching,” Adams says.



“We’re coming in behind from the pandemic.”



However, he says he welcomes an updated curriculum.



“There is a need for a new curriculum.”



“There are some gems and good items.



“But there are other pieces that need to be tweaked.”



High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek also supports the curriculum update.



“With everything said, we understand we need a new curriculum,” Dvornek says.



She advises trustees the pilot project would benefit the division.



“If you choose not to participate, you may not have opportunity to provide feedback on the draft curriculum,” Dvornek says.



Supt. Laura Poloz agrees that a pilot project would help teachers learn about the draft update.



“If the government says the new curriculum will go ahead in 2022, they need to be prepared,” Poloz says.



School divisions must decide about the pilot project by May 7, she notes.



Trustees wrestled with both sides of the issue.



Poloz says just one teacher in the division has expressed interest to participate in the pilot project.



She states that teachers agree that the timing is not good in a pandemic.



School divisions would also be allowed to select parts of the curriculum in the pilot project, Poloz notes



Slave Lake trustee Ali Mouallem asked if that decision has to come from the board.



Poloz says the superintendent would have the power to make the decision after education partners are consulted.



“We have to be careful,” says Mouallem, who has heard lot of comments from parents.



“Lots of them state that if High Prairie School Division decides to go ahead with the pilot project, we will pull our student out of the school division.”



Falher-area trustee Karin Scholl notes she has heard lots of similar comments from parents in the Falher-Donnelly area that she represents.



High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong echoes that.



“We’ve gotten various letters from teachers and parents,” Wong says.



“Invariably, they don’t want this to happen.”



Trustees want to make an educated decision after it discusses the K-6 pilot with three local MLAs.



Meetings have been planned with Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen and Peace River MLA Dan Williams.



The final MLA meeting is set for April 30.



“We would be better prepared to make a decision after the MLA meetings,” Scholl says.



Adams agrees.



“Upcoming discussions with the MLAs will go a long way to help us decide what to do,” Adams says.



The next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for May 19.