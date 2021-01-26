HR Housing moves to new home

Heart River Housing opened its new central office in High Prairie in early January. The building was originally the home of High Prairie RCMP, constructed in 1967.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Heart River Housing has made its new home in High Prairie.



Central office staff started to move Jan. 5 into its new headquarters located on 48 Street one block north of Highway 2.



“This is a move for the future,” CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“This building will accommodate us for many years.”



The move from the previous location at Pleasantview Lodge is part of plans to add 20 suites to the seniors’ lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites.



“It has better access for community housing clients,” says Pratt.



“It gives us an opportunity to centralize all our inventory and workshops in one location and helps us better co-ordinate everything.”



Moving from office space of 1,500 square feet, the new office provides 5,600 square feet to work with in a building constructed in 1967 as the High Prairie RCMP station.



“We’ve even kept one of the jail cells intact to honour the history of the building,” Pratt says.



A large boardroom, seven offices, a carpentry shop and storage for materials is all under one roof.



“We took everything from the old office to the new office, including desks, filing cabinets, interior doors, lighting and kitchen cabinets from the boardroom,” Pratt says.



He says about 90 per cent of the renovations were done by HRH maintenance staff.



“All that, save us a tremendous amount of money,” Pratt says.



About 80 per cent of construction materials were bought in High Prairie, he says.



“It’s pretty important to our organization that we keep as much of our purchases locally within the region,” Pratt says.



Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of February.



To make way for the Pleasantview project planned to start in May, 75 per cent of the former office building will be tied into the expansion as a common area, Pratt says.



The new office is just the second for Heart River Housing since it was established as a management body under the Alberta Housing Act in 1995 as part of regional amalmagation.



HRH serves 11 municipalities, which include the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, the Town of Falher, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly, the Village of Girouxville, the M.D. of Smoky River, Northern Sunrise County, the Town of Valleyview, the M.D. of Greenview and the Town of Fox Creek.



The organization is governed by a board of directors of elected officials.



Heart River Housing manages about 660 housing units in 13 communities, such as three seniors’ lodges that include Pleasantiew, Villa Beausejour in Falher and Red Willow Lodge in Valleyview.



The organization also has family housing, seniors’ apartments, lease-to-purchase programs, rent supplements and tenant support programs.



As well, the housing authority supplies corporate services to about 260 housing units in Slave Lake, Pratt says.



He says the housing authority could see different roles as the provincial government studies the future of affordable housing.



“The government is now looking at huge changes,” Pratt says.



A task force presented 19 recommendations in a report in late November, he says.



“It may change the way Heart River Housing delivers housing programs and services,” Pratt says.