Hunt appointed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Kinuso woman is Big Lakes County’s choice to represent them on the Town of High Prairie Recreation Master Plan Committee.



Roberta Hunt was chosen in a secret ballot over John Paddon at a regular meeting July 22.



Both submitted letters and/or messages of interest.



Paddon was part of a group trying to form a long-term vision for a new recreation centre a few years ago.



The purpose of the committee is to provide Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie with a clear and concise plan for future development, redevelopment and enhancement of all parks and recreation programming.



There was little discussion before the vote.



The Town of High Prairie appointed Colleen McAloon at its April 28 meeting.