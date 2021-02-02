‘I can do a better job,’ MLA says

MLA Pat Rehn

Rehn tells Big Lakes County he’s committed to “work hard” for constituency

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has responded to a letter from Big Lakes County council concerned about his poor performance and lack of presence in the region.



He spoke to council at its regular meeting Jan. 27 after council approved a letter of concern to Rehn at its regular meeting Jan. 13.



“I do want to make things better for the riding and Alberta,” says Rehn, who spoke with council in person for 15 minutes.



“I want to continue to work on issues and get some work accomplished.”



He says he is committed to “fight for what needs to get done in the constituency”.



Rehn was ousted from the United Conservative Party on Jan. 14 by Premier Jason Kenney for his poor performance, a concern shared by local governments and citizens in the constituency.



“Thanks for giving me a second chance,” says Rehn, who serves as a MLA as an independent.



“I look forward to finish my term and work hard.”



Rehn was elected in the last provincial election April 16, 2019 with a five-year term that ends in April 2024.



“I will spend more time in the riding talking to businesses and constituents,” Rehn says.



Despite his status as an independent, Rehn says he has valuable connections to the UCP cabinet.



“I still have a good working relationship with the ministers,” says Rehn.



“Many have contacted me and assured me that their doors are always open.



“To get things accomplished, I have to work with the ministers.”



He says he’s not about to give up as MLA.



“I’m not a quitter,” Rehn says.



“I can do a better job.



“I owe it to a lot of people who voted for me….. and I owe it to the UCP.”



“I feel I have a lot of unfinished business and I want to get some work done.”



Reeve Ken Matthews appreciated the response from Rehn who says he is committed to work hard.



“That’s the key we need to take,” Matthews says.



“We’re willing to continue working with you.



“How we work with you in the future depends on how you work with us.”



Rehn says he intends to meet with local governments other governing authorities in the constituency and keep updated about local issues and priorities.



He was scheduled to meet with Town of High Prairie council at its regular meeting Jan. 26.



However, Rehn says a scheduling error did not permit that.



He says he is scheduled to speak to High Prairie council at its next regular meeting, Feb. 8, preferably in person.