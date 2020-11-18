Identification of Veterans’ graves completed

Alaina Stecik places a poppy at the grave of Joe Basarab during No Stone Left Alone Nov. 7.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

So, just how did students know where to go to place poppies during No Stone Left Alone?



The job of identifying the graves of Veterans is a passion St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery chairperson Stella Sware has taken on for years.



“The work is done,” says Sware. “There are 67 Veterans in St. Mark’s.



In June 2020, the committee painted red poppies on their headstones.



“Now everyone will know who they are,” says Sware.



“We will remember our fallen heroes.”



There is one small item left to complete, however. Each year, South Peace News publishes the photos of Veterans. Not all have been found. In the following list, Sware hopes someone will have a photo of one of the 14 missing Veterans.

Veterans with no photos in South Peace News

George Burgess

John Broughton

John B. Gavin

Frank Guild

Donald Griffiths

Alfred Jones

Andrew Marr

Robert Marsh

Marquis John Martel

Clarence Meng

Jacob Olexak

John Powell

Thomas Scott

David Taylor

Veterans with photos in South Peace News

Celestine Auger

Bernard Barker

Alex Basarab

Joe Basarab

Crawford Beamish

Wes Beamish

Joe Bellerose

Helmer Berg

Joe Bigcharles

Soloman Bottle

Richard Bramwell

Ted Crawford

Mark Cuthbert

Harold Ferguson

Fred Fisher

Richard Allan Fox

Herb Franklin

Ken Freeman

Julian Gladue

Lester Guild

James Halldorson

Joseph Halldorson

Charles Ireland

DeCourcy Ireland

James Ireland

Thomas Ireland

Jack Keay

William Keay

Fred Kunce

Leo Kunce

Ike Lawrence

Edward MacIntyre

William Martin

Robert Moore

James Morrow

Robert Norman

Konrad Nygaard

George Payne

Hartley Petterson

Gilbert Ragan

Guy W. Randall

James Randall

Elof Bertram Sahlin

Fred Smith

Joe Smith

John Smith

Peter Tomkins

Herman Vandermark

Harry Walker

Andrew Walters

Ben Washington

George Weston

Reg Williscroft