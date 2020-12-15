If the shoe fits. . . Pratt students will draw it!

It’s either black and white for Dara Mearon, the Art 10, Grade 11 student who is not only controlling line to render detail but she’s also getting perspective down pretty good in this pencil drawing.
Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School took Art classes online during the first week of the COVID-19 lockdown. The clay projects they started at school, in their portrait studies, were completed at home where they were baked, to harden, in regular ovens. Lessons for the shoe drawings were online during regular class time. Their imaginations online or offline were indeed “in line” with the curricular objectives.
Ayla Giroux, of Art 20, Grade 11, created a clay character, in portrait studies, that is indeed, “dressed up with no place to go”; just like the rest of us, in this recent lockdown. It looks like Keira Allan had some free time on her hands and in her imagination, after completing all of her Art 20, Grade 11, projects. Ayla Giroux, a student in Art 20, Grade 11, dreams of dancing with the stars in her pencil crayon shoe study. Shanelle Badger proves that an Art 30, Grade 12 student can foster their own style, even in a traditional Metis acrylic painting. Bethany Cunningham’s boot gets a grip on icy sidewalks, and shows how this Art 10, Grade 10 student takes control of line to create detail. Jenna Koppang uses controlled use of line to render detail in a depiction of her shoe, the objective for this Art 10, Grade 10 pencil drawing. Delany Lauck of Art 20, Grade 12, closely draws from real life, as instructed, in her sensitive, pencil, shoe drawing. Liam Robert’s clay portrait study may be enough to get this Art 10, Grade 10 student famous for re-defining “unapproachable”. Kensie Herben, of Art 10, Grade 11, displays pink power as well as controlled line that depicts detail, in this pencil crayon shoe study.