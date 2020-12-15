If the shoe fits. . . Pratt students will draw it!

It’s either black and white for Dara Mearon, the Art 10, Grade 11 student who is not only controlling line to render detail but she’s also getting perspective down pretty good in this pencil drawing.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School took Art classes online during the first week of the COVID-19 lockdown. The clay projects they started at school, in their portrait studies, were completed at home where they were baked, to harden, in regular ovens. Lessons for the shoe drawings were online during regular class time. Their imaginations online or offline were indeed “in line” with the curricular objectives.