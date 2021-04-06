“I’m going to chop your head off,” court hears

H.P. court docket

March 29, 2021

Judge B.R. Hougestol

A young man from Gift Lake who threatened to chop off a woman’s head has learned his lesson.

Shawn Evan Cardinal, 22, was handed a global sentence of 120 days after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon and robbery when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 29.

However, Cardinal was immediately released after being credited for time already served after appearing from Peace River Correctional Centre.

Court heard the charges arose after Cardinal assaulted and threatened a female Nov. 8, 2020 in Atikameg, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

She said Cardinal hit a female in the face with his hands, and threatened to stab her with the six-inch blade knife he was carrying.

The Crown added Cardinal also said, “I’m going to chop your head off” and shoot her.

During the incident, Cardinal also stole a cell phone and an X-Box.

During sentencing, Judge B.R. Hougestol urged him to step forward to a positive lifestyle.

“You’re still young enough to take a new direction in your life,” Judge Hougestol said.

Cardinal was banned from possessing unrestricted firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.

Cardinal also pleaded guilty to assault and taking a motor vehicle without the registered owner’s permission. He was placed on probation for 12 months for assault and 12 months concurrent on the other charge.

The charges arose Oct. 5, 2018 when Cardinal assaulted several people in his family in a home.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the home.

“He began to fight with everyone,” Payne said, adding at one time he had his father in a choke hold.

Cardinal is remorseful for his actions, defence lawyer Derek Renzini said.

“He is accepting responsibility.

“He wants to move to Slave Lake and get out of the Gift Lake and High Prairie area.”

Court heard drugs and alcohol are underlying factors.

Cardinal was ordered to have no contact with the victims during probation. He is also required to take addictions treatment and counseling as directed, and to not be in a vehicle without permission by the registered owner.



* * * * * * *



Tyson Trey Thomas, 22, of High Prairie, was handed a global sentence of 100 days after pleading guilty to two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of mischief with damage under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and one count of failing to appear in court.

Thomas was given credit for 80 days in jail as he appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre.

Thomas was carrying a large knife inside his jacket when he was reported to High Prairie RCMP on Dec. 20, 2020 at Red Apple, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

The knife blade was 6-12 inches long, she added.

After his arrest, Thomas was found to be in possession of a pistol, a BB gun, bear spray and two small bags of crack cocaine on March 8, 2021. Possession of all items was against his release order.

Thomas was also sentenced on mischief damage charges at Big Lakes Dodge on Dec. 20, 2020 when he spray-painted the building and a truck, the Crown alleged.

Thomas caused other damage at Freson Bros. on Feb. 6, 2021, the Crown added.

“He threw a green apple at a window on the west end and broke the window,” Kachroo said.

That caused $2,000 damage, she noted.

“I never would have guessed an apple would break a window,” Judge B.R. Hougestol said.

At the time of the crimes, Thomas was on a court order to not be in the premises of Freson Bros. He was ordered out before he returned and did the damage, the Crown said.

Thomas carries the weapons and firearms because he kills prairie chickens, Jong said.

Judge B.R. Hougestol urged the young man to get his life on track.

“Look for accommodation so you don’t get on the street and do this stuff,” Judge Hougestol said.



* * * * * * *



Silas Thunder, 30, of Whitefish, was handed a global sentence of 24 months after pleading guilty to possession of an uncontrolled substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and four counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Thunder was given credit with 24 days to serve on the day he was sentenced.

“He has not had a life of crime until now,” Judge B.R. Hougestol noted during sentencing.

Court heard Thunder was in possession of methamphetamine in his jacket pockets and a backpack when he was stopped in a vehicle June 11, 2020 by High Prairie RCMP, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy said.

Police found 66 grams of meth, along with $95 in currency and $43 in coin, added McCoy.

A pistol was also located in the vehicle.

Thunder was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by High Prairie RCMP on June 28, 2020, the Crown submitted.

A loaded firearm and knives were located in the vehicle.

Thunder also breached orders to have no contact with a named person. He also violated a weapons ban.

In another incident, he breached a release order to not possess or use weapons.

Court heard Thunder has mental health issues and takes medication, his lawyer, Kirsty Broad- head, said.

Thunder admits he has made bad choices. Now he’s ready to move on and have a more productive life.

“Mr. Thunder has a positive outlook in life,” Broadhead said.



* * * * * * *



Shirley Bruneau was handed a conditional sentence order [CS0] of 14 days after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

Bruneau was in a house when High Prairie RCMP came to her home looking for another man, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Bruneau told police he was not in the house.

After the man left the house, she also ran into the bush after him.

During the first week of her order, Bruneau is required to remain in her home 24 hours a day seven days a week. During the final seven days, she will be on a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.



* * * * * * *



Frederick L. Sutherland was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $100, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.