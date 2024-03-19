Imagination not limited to classroom

The world of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students is limitless, it can be anywhere; far from where they live or right inside their classroom. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Lesley Brule used pencil cayons and opened the door to creativity with her Art 20, two-point perspective assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Megan Laderoute put her own spin on her colour wheel using mixed media. Grade 12, Art 10 student Elizabeth Romick simply created an engaging landscape using a colour value scale and pencil crayons for her assignment. Grade 10, Photography student Joey Peacock arranged her pencil crayon leaves in a drawing before photographing them. Grade 12, Art 20 student Kash Young-Calliou used pencil crayons, value and complimentary colours to create a world far away but clearly, close to her imagination. Grade 10, Photography student Olianna Stone did a sparkling, real life drawing of leaves using pencil crayon. Grade 10, Art 10 student Owen Roberts used pencil crayons to explore geometric shapes in his colour wheel assignment.