High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students came into the second semester classes full of fresh ideas to test their imaginations. Colour, tone and pattern were the name of the game but they seemed to have taken it further with relentless imaginations.

Grade 11, Art 20 student Emma Zallum worked with the art principles of spontaneity and pattern with felt markers to explore her skills and very obvious imagination. Art 30, Grade 12 student Gracie Anderson pushes her drawing comprehension to polish off a value scale study using pencil crayon. Art 10, Grade 12 Jesse-James Anderson used natural tones and pencil crayon to give this contemporary idea an earthy appeal. Art 10, Grade 11 student Heather Anderson used complimentary colours to enhance her precise felt marker tonal study. Ask Art 20, Grade 11 student Jorja Bilyk for a pencil crayon tonal study and she comes up with fire and water to boot! dav Art 10, Grade 10 student Jonas Calliou demonstrates his natural creativity by elaborating with patterns to accentuate his pencil crayon tonal study. Art 20, Grade 11 student Noah Brewer shows us how a student can take a simple study of tone and turn it into a remarkable sophisticated felt marker design. Art 20, Grade 11 student Liam Roberts was inspired by the famous street artist, Banksy, but did not leave it without injecting his own brand of patterns and felt marker creativity. Art 10, Grade 10 student Angelique Brule created breezy and beautiful spring weather with the mere touch of felt markers and much pattern.