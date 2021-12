Patricia A. McKillip said, “Imagination is the golden-eyed monster that never sleeps.” If such is the case then there are more than a few wide-awake “golden-eyed monsters” in the Art room at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. Students have let their imaginations run wild and coupled with their skills created some interesting art.

Art 20, Grade 11 student Tristan Mindel practices his full use of imagination and a full value scale in this fantasy cartoon image.

All eyes are upon you in these monochrome, mixed media studies created by Stephanie Myers of Art 10, Grade 12.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Shae Odegaard explores a strange world and takes the viewer with her, using a monochromatic, acrylic paint colour scheme. Art students continue to expand their skills thoughout the semester.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Shae Odegaard gives the viewer the [dragon’s] eyein her pencil crayon, grid project of her 12th grade, Art 20 class.

Art 20, Grade 12 student Peyton Ferguson expresses her exquisite detail, and pencil crayon work with the help of a grid for the main lines.

Art 20, Grade 11 student Misty Anderson explores mixed media, complementary colour and another place in time.

Kevin Bruneau, a Grade 11 and Photography student, proves his keen eye and fast shutter speed on his camera can capture that winning basket.