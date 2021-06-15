Impaired driver nearly loses his life

H.P. court docket

June 7, 2021

Judge M.B. Golden

A High Prairie man who nearly lost his life in a single motor vehicle crash will pay a high price after pleading guilty to impaired driving.

Sheldon Paul Bedard, 29, of High Prairie, was fined $2,000 for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 mg when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 7.

Bedard recorded a breath sample of 130 mg following a crash Aug. 17, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and swerving on the highway.

Bedard was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court the vehicle flipped over that caused him to be ejected.

Payne added police found several containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Jong told court Bedard was dealing with a lot of stress in his life when the crash occurred.

“He tells me he had lot of emotional problems at the time and he had some drinks,” Jong said.

Then his mind was distracted when he was driving.

“He thought he was going to end his life,” Jong said.

Bedard had no previous criminal record. In addition to the fine, Bedard was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Anthony Stephen Allen was fined $700, plus a victim fine surcharge of $210, after pleading guilty to breach of probation and $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for breach of conditions.

Allen breached probation when he failed to provide a written confirmation that he paid a $500 donation to the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter by a deadline.

Allen also breached probation when he failed to comply with an order to abstain from alcohol.

He was also fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance, $310 for displaying an unauthorized licence plate on a vehicle, and $155 for having a child improperly secured in a vehicle.



– – – – – – – – –



Ashlee Faye Isadore, 29, of Driftpile, was fined $300, plus a fine victim surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to fraud under $5,000.

Isadore was also fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard she stole a bank card from a person at Cozy Corner Pub and used it to withdraw money, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court. Isadore used the bank twice to withdraw a total of $35.94.

“She accepts responsibility,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“She says she did steal a guy’s wallet.”

Isadore also breached an undertaking when she was found in a residence with a male she was on a no-contact order.

“These are substantial amounts of fines,” Judge M.B. Golden said during sentencing.

The judge accepted a joint submission by the Crown and defence counsel.

Isadore was also fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, for failing to appear a court for a trial.

She was also fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, for failing to appear on a docket date, and $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, for failing to attend a police station for fingerprinting.



– – – – – – – – –



Sydney Lynn Cormier, 25, of Edmonton was fined $700, plus a fine victim surcharge of $210, after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

The charge arose after she kicked and broke a glass door at a High Prairie bank on Dec. 4, 2020 after the bank refused to cash a $50 cheque payable to her, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Court heard she was unable to show two pieces of photo identification required for non-members to cash a cheque.

“She was cursing and swearing at staff before she kicked the door,” Payne said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says she was facing various “challenges” in her life that caused her emotions and actions.

However, Judge M.B. Golden said it was no excuse.

“Her challenges don’t give her the right to do something like this,” he said.

The Crown added the RCMP have had previous dealings with Cormier, a former High Prairie resident.



– – – – – – – – –



Veronica Theresa Auger, of Desmarais, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking and $200, plus a fine victim surcharge of $60, for failing to attend court.

Auger was charged after she breached an order to have no contact with a named person, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Auger was found at a High Prairie campground with the named male in the order.

Auger’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, said the two were camping together in an effort to try to get back together.

“Her guilty pleas are signs of being remorseful,” he added.

Auger also pleaded guilty to missing a docket day.



– – – – – – – – –



Brendon R. Desjarlais was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance, $310 for operating an unregistered vehicle and $155 for displaying an unauthorized licence plate.