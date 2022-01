The semester is ending but creativity is still going strong in Art and Photography classes at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. Photography students combined photography with computer graphics while Art students put their mark on their study of impressionism.

Is that a message in a bottle? You will have to ask Misty Anderson, a Grade 11 and Art 20 student, now she’s completed her impressionist study.

Grade 12 and Art 10 student Tristan Mindel gave the impressionist mark making a startling new look using felt markers.

Grade 11 and Art 10 student Cherry Millo gave impressionism a fresh look with the mark making of acrylic paint pens.

Grade 11 and Photography student Misty Anderson created a checkerboard of a playful subject using pixels and the Paint program of a laptop computer.

Diagonal composition was the name of the game in this Photography assignment. Grade 10 and Photography student Alna Dippenaar nailed it!

Grade 10 and Photography student Alna Dippenaar makes her Photography Graphic Arts assignment seem as easy as A, B, C using a laptop computer and a Paint program.

Grade 10 and Photography student Ally Shaw boldly completed her Checkerboard Gra- phic Art assignment with complimentary colours.