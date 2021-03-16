In case of emergency. . .be prepared!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A regional emergency management advisory committee is being formed to serve Big Lakes County and the towns of High Prairie and Swan Hills.



At its regular meeting March 10, Big Lakes council appointed Reeve Ken Matthews and Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard as Big Lakes elected representatives and Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx as the alternate on the committee.



Two council representatives, one alternate, the CAO and the director of emergency management for each partner municipality will serve on the committee.



“We want to get started by the end of the month,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“The next step is to build the regional emergency management advisory committee.”



An Alberta Community Partnership grant of $167,000 has been approved to start the committee, Olansky reports.



Project consultant Sea Hawk Service has completed analysis and the process to build a new regional emergency management model for the three municipalities is well underway.



The committee will review drafts of the regional emergency management plan, the emergency social service plan and the business continuity plan.



Olansky says the committee will also discuss the structure of the committee, a job description of a co-ordinator and a budget and funding.



“Each member will have a voice in discussing draft plans and procedures,” Olansky says.