Kapawe’no First Nation is holding a Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering May 9-13 at Grouard.

The highlight of the gathering is the presentation of Phase 1: Ground Truthing Findings; Presentations and Conversations, as well as Phase 2 and Phase 3 discussions.

To register in-person, please call [780] 751-3800 or visit the Kapawe’no First Nations website for more information and other event details as they become available.