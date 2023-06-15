Indigenous celebration planned in High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie, get ready to celebrate!

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is partnering with the High Prairie Children’s Resource Council, the MITAA Centre and WJS Canada to celebrate.

Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon says a tentative schedule of events begins at 3:45 p.m. with a tipi set-up. Opening remarks including a prayer and land acknowledgement at 4 p.m. just outside the centre. It is expected the street will be blocked off for festivities from 4-8 p.m. including:

Children’s games;

Face painting;

A craft table;

Watermelon eating contest for all age groups;

Bean bag contest (adults and teens);

Moose calling contest;

Family scavenger hunt;

Fish cleaning demonstration, and;

Indigenous dancing demonstrations.

Hanlon adds free hotdogs, chips, Freezies and coffee is available and arrangements for a food vendor to be on location to sell products looks promising.

The event is free to attend.

People are asked to bring their own chairs, if possible.