Inquiry set more than 1 year after charge laid

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dates for a preliminary inquiry have been set for a young Driftpile Cree Nation man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father April 10.

Dates were set for Aug. 27-30, 2024 for Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. when the matter was in High Prairie Court of Justice on Dec. 4.

Prior to that, a pre-trial conference was scheduled for Nov. 24 for the Crown and lawyer Harry Jong to discuss and determine the number of days required for the inquiry.

Sasakamoose Jr. remains in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

A psychiatric assessment found Sasakamoose Jr. fit to stand trial, charged in connection with the death of his father, Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43.

By law, all accused charged with murder are tried in the Court of King’s Bench.

Sasakamoose Jr. was 26 when he was charged.

At the first appearance April 17, Jong told court that Sasakamoose Jr. and his family requested the accused wanted a psychiatric assessment.

“They say he does suffer from schizophrenia and sometimes goes into psychotic episodes,” Jong said in court April 17.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service reported in a news release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve on the day of the incident about 6:45 p.m. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police.

Sasakamoose Sr. was re-elected to Driftpile Cree Nation council as a councillor in the election Dec. 19, 2022 with 235 votes.