Inspiration – A little better every day

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At this Easter season, as I pondered the sacrifice and resurrection of Christ, I was reminded of the following words from Jeffery R. Holland:



A servant was in debt to his king for the amount of 10,000 talents. Hearing the servant’s plea for patience and mercy, “the lord of that servant was moved with compassion, and … forgave … the debt.”



But then that same servant would not forgive a fellow servant who owed him 100 pence. On hearing this, the king lamented to the one he had forgiven, “Shouldest not thou also have had compassion on thy fellow servant, even as I had pity on thee?”



There is some difference of opinion among scholars regarding the monetary values mentioned here—and forgive the U.S. monetary reference—but to make the math easy, if the smaller, unforgiven 100-pence debt were, say, $100 in current times, then the 10,000-talent debt so freely forgiven would have approached $1 billion—or more!



As a personal debt, that is an astronomical number—totally beyond our comprehension. [Nobody can shop that much!]



Well, for the purposes of this parable, it is supposed to be incomprehensible; it is supposed to be beyond our ability to grasp, to say nothing of beyond our ability to repay. That is because this isn’t a story about two servants arguing in the New Testament. It is a story about us, the fallen human family—mortal debtors, transgressors, and prisoners all.



Every one of us is a debtor, and the verdict was imprisonment for every one of us. And there we would all have remained were it not for the grace of a King who sets us free because He loves us and is “moved with compassion toward us.”



Jesus uses an unfathomable measurement here because His atonement is an unfathomable gift given at an incomprehensible cost. That, it seems to me, is at least part of the meaning behind Jesus’s charge to be perfect.



We may not be able to demonstrate yet the 10,000-talent perfection the Father and the Son have achieved, but it is not too much for Them to ask us to be a little more godlike in little things, that we speak and act, love and forgive, repent and improve at least at the 100-pence level of perfection, which it is clearly within our ability to do.” [Holland, Be Ye Therefore Perfect -Eventually, October 2017]



Becoming more like the Saviour is one way we can show gratitude for His sacrifice for our sin and weakness.



This Easter, I encourage us all to find one thing to be a little better at every day as we strive to be ready to kneel before Him in the hopes of hearing Him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” [Matthew 25:21]