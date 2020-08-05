Inspiration – All Lives Matter

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

With all the controversy surrounding Black Lives Matter (BLM) I thought it would be diligent for us to look at what scripture says, after all, those of us who call ourselves Christians should look to scripture for solutions not the world.



Jesus in John 14:6 says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father. Except through me.”



The question we need to ask, is he lying or telling the truth. Is there another way to the Father? If there is no other way we should listen to what he has to say. If he is lying carry on and find a worldly solution to BLM. If he is a truth teller we should listen to what he has to say and figure this out from scripture.



When Jesus Christ died on the cross to save people, did he die to save ‘white’ people that call on his name? Yes, he did. Did he die to save ‘black’ people that call on his name? Yes, he did. Did Jesus die to save ‘all’ people that call on his name? Yes, he did.



Romans 10:13



For “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”



Notice that Romans 10:13 does not have a caveat saying certain people groups will be saved and not others. Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved, regardless of skin colour.



We are all equal in Christ Galatians 3:28



There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.



Scripture is clear we are all equal in Christ regardless of our skin colour.



Contrary to world views there are very few commandments for Christians found in scripture, just two come to mind.



Matthew 22:37-39 … “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. 38 This is the great and first commandment. 39 And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbour as yourself”.



There are twelve times in the New Testament where we are told to love one another.



John 13:34 A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.



John 15:12 …love one another…



John 15:17 …love one another.



1 Thess 4:9 …love one another,



1 Peter 1:22 … love one another…



1 John 3:11…love one another.



1 John 3:23 …love one another…



1 John 4:7 …love one another …



1 John 4:11 …love one another.



1 John 4:12 …love one another…



2 John 5 …a new commandment…that we love one another.



What do I mean by this. Perl Buck was a writer and a missionary, she argued that the basic point of christianity is the basic point of a lot of world religions ‘love one another’, lets bring people together not divide them that’s what religion is supposed to do. This is NOT what I am saying.



J Gresham Machen opposed this he said “this cannot be even a part of our missionary platform, it is Christ and him crucified and that alone is the heart of our message”.



It is through Christ that we find peace and love for our neighbour.



So we can look to the world for solutions, or look to Christ and scripture.



By the way, the basic point of Christianity is that Christ died for the forgiveness of our sins and rose from the dead for our justification, regardless of skin colour.